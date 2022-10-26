The Denver Broncos will have a slightly different look when they take the field for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

For the first time, Denver will wear navy pants to complement its white tops. The Broncos had always worn white pants with their white tops since changing to their current uniform concept in 1997.

The Broncos have had several adaptations of their current uniform concept. In 2002, Denver added an orange jersey top to the rotation after going to a navy blue top in 1997 as the team's primary home jersey. The orange tops became the team's primary home jersey in 2012, which also happened to be Peyton Manning's first season in Denver. Denver wore the orange tops during its loss to Seattle in Super Bowl XLVIII. They wore their current white tops two years later when they defeated Carolina in Super Bowl 50.

Denver has enjoyed considerable success in the 25 years since changing uniform concepts. The Broncos won the franchise's first Super Bowl during their first season with the new uniform, upsetting the Packers in Super Bowl XXXII while ending the NFC's 13-year winning streak in the big game. Denver repeated as Super Bowl champions the next year, with John Elway winning Super Bowl MVP honors in his final game.

The Broncos are surely hoping their new jersey combo can provide some positive mojo. Denver is currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak after a 2-1 start. The offense has been the major issue for the Broncos, as the unit is currently last in the NFL in scoring and red-zone efficiency and 31st in third-down efficiency.