The Denver Broncos handily took down the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-9, in an AFC West tilt on Sunday. In fact, the Broncos took the upset win a step further and trolled the Chiefs by playing Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" right after the game.

Of course, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been dating the pop superstar in recent months.

The Broncos thoroughly dominated the Chiefs as they held Kansas City's offense in check. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was battling the flu heading into Sunday's game, completed 24-of-38 passes for only 241 yards and two interceptions.

Kelce caught six of his nine targets for 58 yards, but failed to do significant damage as he didn't find the end zone. The Chiefs star had registered 303 receiving yards over his past two contests coming into Sunday.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson may have only thrown for 114 passing yards, but he tossed three touchdown passes. Receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton both managed to get into the end zone, while running back Javonte Williams also caught a touchdown pass.

This was the not the type of showing the NFL world has grown accustomed to when it comes to the Chiefs' typically lethal offense. Considering the Broncos hadn't beaten the Chiefs since 2015, they took advantage of the opportunity to troll their AFC West rivals.