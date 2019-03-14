LOOK: Browns fan has police called on him for celebrating Odell Beckham trade
We'll see how long Browns fans are charming
Browns fans really deserve to have good things happen to them. The franchise has been through a lot. Going 1-31 over the span of two seasons buys you quite a bit of sympathy. So the trade for Odell Beckham Jr. feels like a cosmic realignment for the NFL as Browns fans try to accept the fact that they're actually relevant heading into next season.
With the rest of the AFC North in shambles (although the Ravens seem to be heading in the right direction), the Browns are suddenly not only division favorites, but they're among the favorites to win the AFC. With that in mind, after the Beckham trade, a fan had the cops called on him for celebrating the trade just a little too enthusiastically.
On an otherwise uneventful Tuesday night, you really can't blame the woman for being concerned about the young man's reaction. People running through the streets like that is rarely good news.
All of Cleveland seemed thrilled about the news and Beckham is personally feeling the love.
With OBJ joining an offense that already has Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and possibly Kareem Hunt, there's a lot to be excited for. Freddie Kitchens undoubtedly has a lot to work with and the draft is still to come, so time will tell if Browns will celebrate like this man did once the season starts.
