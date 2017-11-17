LOOK: Browns fan just secured permits to hold what might be the saddest parade ever

The month of November is almost always a depressing one for Browns fans because it's generally the month each year where reality hits them in the face that their team has no chance of making the postseason.

At 0-9, the Browns have been all but eliminated from the AFC playoff race. Basically, if anyone in Cleveland was hoping that the city might be getting a Super Bowl parade this year, I have some bad news for you: It's not going to happen.

However, don't get depressed Browns fans because your team could still be getting a parade in January. If the Browns manage to stumble through the final seven weeks of the season to finish 0-16, they're going to get a parade thanks to a resourceful fan named Chris McNeil, who wants to make sure the city celebrates properly if the Browns end up pulling off the "perfect season."

McNeil is so serious about this parade that he's already filed paperwork with the city.

If 0-16 happens, the parade of sadness will take place from 12-2 p.m. ET on January 6 with the parade route going around the Browns' stadium. I'm not sure it will top the excitement of a Super Bowl parade, but an 0-16 parade could get pretty crazy. If McNeil is smart, he'll have everyone wear an AJ McCarron jersey to celebrate the trade that the Browns perfectly botched back in October. You would also need at least 27 different people marching in the parade who would be wearing the jerseys of the last 27 quarterbacks to start for the Browns.

Someone else could dress up like Santa Claus to celebrate the fact that Hue Jackson only wins on Christmas Eve. Since December 2011, Jackson is 2-0 on Christmas Eve, but 0-28 combined in all other games with the Raiders and the Browns.

To make the 0-16 parade happen, McNeil has started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for the "security, restrooms and medical folks" that would be needed at the parade. McNeil actually wanted to hold a parade last year, but the Browns spoiled the thing when they beat the Chargers in Week 15 -- on Christmas Eve.

McNeil had raised nearly $10,000 for the parade that never happened. However, last year's foiled parade did have a happy ending. According to Fox 8 in Cleveland, all the funds that had been raised were donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and a total of $50,000 ended up being donated thanks to a matching contribution from the Browns, along with several other contributions.

Apparently, Browns fans love planning parades because there's also one being planned for 2033. That one is supposed to be a Super Bowl parade and if you would like to attend, you can RSVP on Facebook.