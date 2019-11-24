LOOK: Browns fans are re-enacting the Myles Garrett helmet fight with a Mason Rudolph pinata

The helmet fight that led to Myles Garrett's suspension has apparently led to a new pregame tradition for Browns fans in Cleveland, and that new tradition involves a Mason Rudolph pinata.

With the Browns playing their first game since the helmet fight went down in Week 11, fans in Cleveland decided to take some of their anger out on a stuffed version of Rudolph by trying to smash him with a Steelers helmet.

That's right, Browns fans were channeling their inner-Garrett while tailgating on Sunday and here's the video proof.

You'll notice that the guy carrying the pinata is wearing a Garrett jersey.

Although the woman in that video completely whiffed with her helmet swing, Garrett did not. The Browns defensive end made direct contact with Rudolph's head, which led to an indefinite suspension for Garrett, a suspension that was upheld after Garrett appealed it last week. Not only does the Browns' star have to sit out the rest of the 2019 season, but he'll have to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell early next year to review his case and to prove that he should be reinstated for the start of the 2020 season.

As for Rudolph, he's clearly not a very popular person in Cleveland right now, and that's because Browns fans aren't happy that he wasn't suspended, even though he appeared to start the fight. The brawl started after Rudolph unsuccessfully tried to rip off Garrett's helmet following a hit that the quarterback felt came late.

Although Rudolph wasn't suspended, he was hit with a $50,000 fine on Saturday. Overall, a total of 33 players were fined nearly $750,000 for their actions during the Browns' 21-7 win.

Despite the fact that Garrett won't be on the field this week -- or for the rest of the season -- he definitely still has plenty of support within the organization, and that support is coming from the top: Browns' owner Dee Haslam showed up to Sunday's game wearing a winter hat with Garrett's number.

Even though Haslam is supporting Garrett, we can probably safely assume that she didn't partake in the pregame helmet swinging.