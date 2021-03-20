One thing about the Cleveland Browns is they're not afraid to mix it up in NFL free agency, and this offseason has been no different. But while they finalize a list of moves they hope will get them over the hump in the AFC, on the heels of one of the most impressive seasons in franchise history, they can do it wearing an ear-to-ear smile when it comes to Myles Garrett. The three-time All-Pro is easily one of, if not the, most valuable asset on the roster, and it's not hard to see why.

But when he steps off of the gridiron and takes his reign of terror to the hardwood, it simply leaves you awestruck. Keep in mind, this is a 6-foot-4, 275 pound human being flying through the air like this, while also having the hand-eye coordination to drain long range jumpers.

Wow.

Not that you needed this clip to realize it, but it's obvious why the Browns committed to him for the long-term: because he has inhuman ability that allows him to basically physically dominate in two sports. The former first-overall pick signed a five-year, $125 million contract in July 2020, and while there have been instances of NFL teams telling their cornerstone players to stay away from basketball in the offseason -- given the risk of lower body and/or soft tissue injury -- the Browns have made no such demand of Garrett.

And, as such, he's using the sport to continue remaining in peak condition for when it's time to get back to the business of bullying opposing quarterbacks.