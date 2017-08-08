LOOK: Browns release Brock Osweiler hype video, Twitter is not impressed

There was some conversation in recent days that rookie second-round pick DeShone Kizer might be the Browns' starter in their first preseason game on Thursday. It didn't happen, and instead coach Hue Jackson announced that Texans castoff Brock Osweiler would be under center when Cleveland hosted the Saints.

To get into the proper mindset of an Evening Brought to You by Brock, the Browns released this hype video:

Because what gets fans more pumped for football than Osweiler not throwing interceptions in practice set to a rock beat?

Predictably, the Twitter response from a fan base that endured a 1-15 campaign last season wasn't warm and fuzzy.

Being "About to Brock" isn't all it's cracked up to be. Originally a Broncos second-round pick in 2012, Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Texans last offseason. Things went so horribly in 2016 that Houston dumped Osweiler on the Browns in March and traded up in the first round of the draft to take their next franchise quarterback, Deshaun Waston. (How bad was Brock last season? He was the NFL's second-worst starting quarterback, according to Football Outsiders, ahead of only Jared Goff.)

But who knows. A good performance against the Saints may be exactly what Osweiler needs to get his career back on track. It could be the difference between calling him The Brocket in the Pocket or Brocket Chair (Cause he sat. On the bench.).

(You can see the extensive list of Osweiler nicknames here, though not everyone has high hopes for Brock turning things around anytime soon.