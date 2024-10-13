PHILADELPHIA -- Myles Garrett is more than a sack master.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a seven-point lead in the final minute of the first half, looking to extend the lead to 10. Jake Elliott attempted a 57-yard field goal to extend the Eagles lead to 13-3, but there was Garrett to make the play of the half to get Cleveland back in the game.

Garrett blocked Elliott's field goal attempt as Rodney McLeod took the ball to the opposite end zone for the score to tie the game at 10. This was the first blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by the Browns since 2005.

McLeod played six seasons with the Eagles from 2016 to 2021, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2017. The former undrafted free agent is in his 13th season in the NFL.

The Eagles outgained the Browns, 200-71, in the first half, yet the game is tied. The blocked field goal by Garrett is the difference.