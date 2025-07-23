The Cleveland Browns will have a new alternate look for the 2025 NFL season that will live up to their nickname in the most literal sense possible.

On Wednesday, the team unveiled a new alternate helmet that is all brown with two orange stripes down the top, and they showcased their new helmets by pairing them with their all-brown color rush look to create a head-to-toe brown uniform.

The helmet on its own seems fine, but pairing it with the brown jersey and brown pant is just an awful lot of brown. Social media already erupts into jokes when they wear the all-browns and now they've added a brown helmet to the mix to make it an comprehensive brown look. Also, I'm not sure if they're steering into the skid with the Dude Wipes sponsorship for the all-brown look unveiling or if that's just an incredible oversight, but it's funny nonetheless.

5 under-the-radar rookies to watch during training camp: Can Dillon Gabriel emerge as Browns QB1? Tyler Sullivan

I can't imagine the reaction nationally will be favorable when the Browns put this look on the field for the first time on an NFL Sunday. Perhaps the good people of Cleveland will enjoy it, which is all that really matters, but I think they mostly want to see the team be competitive in an extremely challenging division in which they're projected to finish at the bottom. If they play well in them, they'll be embraced by Browns fans, but if they struggle and get off to a losing streak wearing the all-browns, fans will quickly turn on them.