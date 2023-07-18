For the first time in more than 70 years, the Cleveland Browns are going to wear a white helmet. The Browns unveiled a new alternate uniform on Tuesday and the new look will have the team wearing white from head to toe.

The Browns will be wearing a white jersey with white pants, which isn't exactly new, because they first unveiled that combination in 2021. The new part here is the helmet. Instead of wearing their iconic orange helmet, the Browns will be rocking a white helmet, something the team hasn't worn since 1951.

You can see what the new uniform combination looks like below.

And now, let's take a closer look at just the helmet.

NFL teams are allowed to wear their alternate uniforms for up to three games during a season and the Browns will be taking full advantage of that.

The white uniforms will be making their debut in Week 2 on "Monday Night Football'' and then Cleveland will wear them two more times. If you want to mark your calendars, here's when the Browns will be going with their all-white look:

Week 2 (Sept. 18): Steelers (Monday night)

Steelers (Monday night) Week 6 (Oct. 15): 49ers

49ers Week 17 (Dec. 28): Jets (Thursday night)

The Browns will play all three of those games at home.

Adding a white helmet might seem odd, but the Browns did it to honor their past. The team wore a white helmet during their inaugural season in 1946 and then kept it until 1951 (The orange helmet made its debut in 1950, according to the Browns).

"We're super fired up and really excited to have this opportunity to wear an alternate helmet," Browns executive vice president JW Johnson said in a statement. "We decided to go with the white helmet for a couple reasons -- it harkens back to our past, and a lot of our greatest players wore white helmets. We also heard from our fans that it was the direction they wanted."

One notable part about the white helmet is that the Browns won a championship in each of the first five seasons that they wore them. The Browns played in the All-America Football Conference (AAFC) from 1946 to 1949 and won four straight titles before moving on to the NFL where they won a championship in 1950.

If the Browns can repeat that kind of success in 2023, it might be time to think about making a permanent switch to the white helmets.