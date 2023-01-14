Tom Brady and Logan Ryan are now teammates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they do have a history together. Ryan intercepted Brady's final pass as a member of the New England Patriots, and he has not let him forget about it.

Ryan and Brady played together on the Patriots from 2013 to 2016, but Ryan signed with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2017 season. In the 2020 AFC Wild Card round, they met again, and Ryan recorded a pick six on Brady's final throw of the game to secure a 20-13 win for the Titans. Brady went on to sign with the Buccaneers in the following offseason.

Ryan still has that ball, and he even trolled Brady by asking him to autograph it. Brady posted a picture of the ball on social media with the caption, "come on man."

To his credit, Brady did sign and date the ball. He also wrote "Last pass as a Patriot."

In this year's Wild Card round, Brady and Ryan are on the same side as the Buccaneers get set to host the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are trying to go on a playoff run after an uneven regular season that ended with them winning the NFC South.

The Buccaneers and Cowboys will kick off from Raymond James Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night.