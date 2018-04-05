LOOK: Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito may have fired his agent via Twitter

Incgonito stole the president's best line in his Twitter announcement

It has been a weird offseason in the NFL, and it may have gotten even weirder on Thursday morning. That's because Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito may have publicly issued a pink slip to his agent via Twitter. 

The 34-year-old veteran fired off a wild tweet at Athletes First, the sports agency that was representing him, saying that their services were no longer needed and that it was time for him to go in a "new direction."

If the tweet is legit and Incognito is truly moving on from Athletes First, that's an odd way to approach that decision. The tweet itself is quite a rollercoaster as well. Incognito started off with a strong Trump-esque "you are fired!" before wishing the company well, and then closing out with a peace sign emoji. What a ride!

It's not clear what prompted Incognito's change of heart about his representation, but he did recently restructure the final year of his contract and and will take a pay cut to return to Buffalo for a fifth season in 2018-2019.

In any case, the NFL has taught us to expect the unexpected and not try to explain the inexplicable, especially when it comes to Richie Incognito. 

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

