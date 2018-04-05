LOOK: Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito may have fired his agent via Twitter

It has been a weird offseason in the NFL, and it may have gotten even weirder on Thursday morning. That's because Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito may have publicly issued a pink slip to his agent via Twitter.

The 34-year-old veteran fired off a wild tweet at Athletes First, the sports agency that was representing him, saying that their services were no longer needed and that it was time for him to go in a "new direction."

@AthletesFirst You are Fired! I wish you guys nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for all of your help and guidance along the way. It’s time for me to go in a new direction ✌🏼 — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) April 5, 2018

If the tweet is legit and Incognito is truly moving on from Athletes First, that's an odd way to approach that decision. The tweet itself is quite a rollercoaster as well. Incognito started off with a strong Trump-esque "you are fired!" before wishing the company well, and then closing out with a peace sign emoji. What a ride!

It's not clear what prompted Incognito's change of heart about his representation, but he did recently restructure the final year of his contract and and will take a pay cut to return to Buffalo for a fifth season in 2018-2019.

In any case, the NFL has taught us to expect the unexpected and not try to explain the inexplicable, especially when it comes to Richie Incognito.