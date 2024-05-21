Wide receiver Keon Coleman has yet to play an NFL game, but he is already capturing hearts of Buffalo Bills fans by making a young fan's day.

A 9-year-old boy named Logan Bittner was spreading the love by handing out free friendship bracelets to anyone who wanted one. He sent Coleman a handwritten letter welcoming him to Buffalo and it was clear he put a lot of thought into it. He included a drawing of Coleman scoring a touchdown, gave him some food recommendations and gifted him two bracelets.

The former Michigan State and Florida State star clearly appreciated the effort and decided to represent Bills Mafia by wearing the new jewelry during his rookie photoshoot. X user Leslie shared the sweet story on social media.

"In case you needed another reason to love @keoncoleman6: My friend's son wrote him a letter and sent it with these bracelets..." she wrote. "And Keon wore them for his rookie pics. This boy's day was MADE."

Per Logan's mom, @17bruins_bills on X, he was jumping up and down when he saw the pictures of Coleman this past weekend. However, the young fan was at school when the story of his bracelets went viral and got over a million views on Monday. Even Coleman himself shared the letter on Instagram.

"The fact that Keon embraced it (and so fast) is amazing. Welcome to the mafia Keon!!!" the mom wrote.

She said her phone had been blowing up all day and gave an update saying she would make sure Logan saw all the social media love he was getting as soon as he got home.

"Okay. Logan is absolutely going to lose his mind when he gets home from school," she wrote. "I do not think he could have ever dreamed both Keon would see it/wear the bracelets AND for this to be shared all over. This is wild! Keon — welcome to #billsmafia. This kiddo is all in. Go Bills."