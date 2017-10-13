LOOK: Cam Newton makes Eagles defender look silly on 16-yard touchdown run

If the Eagles are going to beat the Panthers, they're going to need to figure out how to tackle Cam Newton.

Not only did Newton score the first touchdown of Thursday night's game, but he did it by going untouched on a 16-yard run. On a first-and-10 play from Philadelphia's 16, the Panthers ran an option where Newton decided to keep the ball.

The option fooled nearly everyone on the Eagles' defense -- well, except for cornerback Rasul Douglas. Douglas was in the right spot to make the tackle on the play, but he never got a chance to take Newton down because the Panthers quarterback juked him out of his pants.

Pay close attention to the first five seconds in the video below.

Douglas never had a chance.

After scoring the touchdown, Newton celebrated by going full Superman on the Eagles.

The touchdown from Newton gave the Panthers an early 10-3 lead.

