LOOK: Cam Newton makes Eagles defender look silly on 16-yard touchdown run
Ras Douglas is probably still trying to figure out where Cam Newton went
If the Eagles are going to beat the Panthers, they're going to need to figure out how to tackle Cam Newton.
Not only did Newton score the first touchdown of Thursday night's game, but he did it by going untouched on a 16-yard run. On a first-and-10 play from Philadelphia's 16, the Panthers ran an option where Newton decided to keep the ball.
The option fooled nearly everyone on the Eagles' defense -- well, except for cornerback Rasul Douglas. Douglas was in the right spot to make the tackle on the play, but he never got a chance to take Newton down because the Panthers quarterback juked him out of his pants.
Pay close attention to the first five seconds in the video below.
Douglas never had a chance.
After scoring the touchdown, Newton celebrated by going full Superman on the Eagles.
The touchdown from Newton gave the Panthers an early 10-3 lead.
To keep tabs on the Eagles-Panthers game, and to get an up-to-date score, be sure to head over to our CBSSports.com GameTracker by clicking here.
-
WATCH: Eagles' Jenkins goes off postgame
Philly's veteran safety has hops on and off the field
-
Wentz, D-line help Eagles top Panthers
Carson Wentz was terrific and the Philly front seven dominated the Panthers' offensive lin...
-
Panthers' Kuechly in concussion protocol
The Panthers got some bad news about their star linebacker on Thursday
-
Peppers makes history against Eagles
No one can stop the Panthers' Julius Peppers
-
NFL watching wildfires for Raiders game
The league has looked into Levi's Stadium as an option, while Raiders players battle the smoke...
-
Mrs. Goodell had secret Twitter account
The NFL commissioner's wife is pretty tech savvy
Add a Comment