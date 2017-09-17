LOOK: Camera man completely trucksticks Chiefs cheerleader into the ground
She appeared to be OK, getting back up and continuing to dance
Football is an inherently dangerous sport. Cheerleading is not, unless you're performing at a Chiefs game where a camera man is running across the field at full speed with no regard for human life.
At the Chiefs' home game against the Eagles on Sunday, a Chiefs cheerleader was on the field performing when she got truck sticked by a camera man. It was ugly, eliciting a gasp from the crowd:
😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/dvFliB2AoQ— Ashley McAlmond (@ashwagner13) September 17, 2017
At the end of the video, you can see the cheerleader appear to get back up, so hopefully she's OK. Early indications are that she handled the hit about as well as expected. Apparently, she even continued with the routine:
Both of the Chiefs and Eagles' defenses are playing extremely well today. So are Alshon Jeffery, who hauled in a touchdown, and Kareem Hunt, who ripped off a 53-yard touchdown run. But the player of the game should absolutely be awarded to that cheerleader for surviving a hit against a defenseless player, getting back up, and continuing to do her job.
-
Saints defense loses two interceptions
The Saints thought they had a pick-six of Brady -- until they didn't
-
Eagle has to use bathroom on sideline
In case you were wondering ... Eagles corner Dexter McDougle takes care of No. 1 on the sl...
-
Bud Dupree sack celebration draws eyes
Dupree decided to showboat a bit with Roger Goodell in attendance, and he somehow escaped...
-
Deshone Kizer dealing with migraine
The Browns rookie quarterback might not return
-
Gronk scores 69th career receiving TD
Congratulations to the Patriots' tight end for reaching what is probably his favorite career...
-
Brady throws three 1Q TDs for first time
Brady found three different receivers to put the Patriots up big in the first quarter
Add a Comment