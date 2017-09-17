LOOK: Camera man completely trucksticks Chiefs cheerleader into the ground

She appeared to be OK, getting back up and continuing to dance

Football is an inherently dangerous sport. Cheerleading is not, unless you're performing at a Chiefs game where a camera man is running across the field at full speed with no regard for human life.

At the Chiefs' home game against the Eagles on Sunday, a Chiefs cheerleader was on the field performing when she got truck sticked by a camera man. It was ugly, eliciting a gasp from the crowd:

At the end of the video, you can see the cheerleader appear to get back up, so hopefully she's OK. Early indications are that she handled the hit about as well as expected. Apparently, she even continued with the routine:

Both of the Chiefs and Eagles' defenses are playing extremely well today. So are Alshon Jeffery, who hauled in a touchdown, and Kareem Hunt, who ripped off a 53-yard touchdown run. But the player of the game should absolutely be awarded to that cheerleader for surviving a hit against a defenseless player, getting back up, and continuing to do her job. 

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access