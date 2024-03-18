The Arizona Cardinals aren't just rebuilding their team. They're also rebuilding their stadium -- sort of. Starting in 2024, the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium will feature new state-of-the-art game-day seating options, including everything from end-zone "casitas" to field-level sideline suites and garden clubs.

"Casitas," which is Spanish for small houses, are prevalent in Arizona. Now, 10 of them have been custom-built specifically for private use at State Farm Stadium, the team announced. "The NFL equivalent of beachfront property," they will sit "just feet from the south end zone," holding up to 20 guests on a space including a two-level cottage, a rooftop deck and even a "front yard" overlooking the Cardinals' turf.

The casitas are a headlining piece of a $15 million renovation, according to Sports Business Journal, that replaces roughly 1,200 general-purpose seats at the stadium. They will also include large TVs inside the homes for watching the game unfolding just outside their "lawn," as well as access to a new Casita Garden Club. The latter is a 13,400-square-foot design recreating the feel of an "outdoor garden patio" that'll span the width of the entire south end zone. This club will feature not only all-inclusive food and beverage, but upfront access to the area through which the Cardinals players take the field.

Besides the casitas and garden club, State Farm Stadium will also introduce a variety of field and tunnel suites, as well as new field boxes. These offerings will include new leather seats and also prioritize proximity to the action, with the field seats located directly at field level, "just a few strides" from where the Cardinals will play their home games.