LOOK: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray purchases insane Bruce Lee pendant worth $95,000
The Cardinals rookie quarterback added some major bling to his collection
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is coming off a very impressive rookie year. In celebration of that success, Murray added some very gaudy jewelry to his collection.
Per TMZ Sports, Murray purchased the pendant from ZoFrost and Co. shortly after he won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award earlier this year, and it's crafted with 40 carats of diamonds and approximately 7,800 stones. The star quarterback draws a lot of inspiration from Lee and has posted quotes from the film legend during his football career.
The pendant weighs 330 grams and Murray reportedly paid $95,000 for it. Needless to say, it sparkles quite a bit and can be spotted from quite a ways away.
Of course, Murray can definitely afford to splurge a little bit considering that he's currently on a four-year, $35.1 million contract with the Cardinals. In his first NFL season, Murray completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns. Murray also rushed for 544 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground as he established himself as a dual-threat during his first season in the league.
Let's just say that the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner is finding ways to keep himself occupied during the coronavirus outbreak.
