LOOK: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is breaking NFL news on his Twitter account
Guy Fieri might have a future as an NFL reporter
If there's one thing I've always wanted on Twitter, it's a celebrity chef who also doubles as an NFL reporter.
For years, I've been looking for that one place where I could get my recipes and my football news at the same time, and guess what, it finally happened thanks to Guy Fieri.
The celebrity chef, who's best known for hosting several shows on the Food Network, got into the NFL reporting business over the weekend when he broke the news of a free agent signing in Seattle.
What you see above is Fieri tweeting out the news that fullback Marcel Reece would be signing with the Seahawks.
Fieri's tweet came a full 24 hours before Seattle actually announced the move. I'm guessing Reece was hanging out with Fieri in Flavortown when he took the free agency call from the Seahawks.
After seeing that tweet, I think we're all on the same page here: Fieri needs his own NFL show, which would take us from Flavortown to Football Town.
If you're wondering what we could call that show, I like this guy's idea.
"Guy Fieri's Hot Takes" is definitely nice, but now that I'm thinking about it, I think I like this guy's idea more.
With that title, Fieri would use the show to combine NFL scoops with ice cream recipes, and if that happened, I'm pretty sure there's no one on earth who wouldn't watch.
If Guy's agent is reading right now, you need to make this happen ASAP.
As for Reece, the fullback is returning to Seattle after playing in four games with the Seahawks last season. Before signing with the Seahawks in 2016, Reece spent seven seasons with the Raiders and went to four pro Bowls.
-
Kobe Bryant surprises Chargers
The Chargers got a pep talk from the Black Mamba over the weekend
-
Grand jury: No charges for Gareon Conley
A grand jury in Ohio opted not to indict Conley, who went No. 24 overall in the 2017 draft
-
Gronk is the new Brady
Gronk is trying to eat like Brady to prolong his NFL career, with one notable exception
-
Beast Mode went Beast Mode on live TV
This is what happens when you put Marshawn Lynch on live TV
-
Browns buying what Williams is selling
The fiery, no-nonsense defensive coordinator's presence is already being felt in Cleveland
-
Galette glad to face Williams in camp
Galette is looking to reclaim his elite pass-rushing form after two Achilles tears
Add a Comment