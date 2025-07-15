The Los Angeles Chargers have made three more additions to their already expansive uniform collection. The Chargers have added "Charger Power" gold and "Super Charger" navy uniforms while also adding new powder blue pants to their primary kit.

Los Angeles will debut their "Charger Power" uniforms for their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 19 and introduce their "Super Chargers" uniforms four days laters against the Minnesota Vikings.

The "Charger Power" uniforms pay homage to the team's rebirth in the late '70s with the arrival of Hall of Fame Don Coryell, whose "Air Coyell" offense lit up scoreboards. The catalyst of the "Air Coryell" offense was Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts, who spoke in the uniform's promotional video.

The "Super Charger" uniforms are very similar to the uniforms the Chargers wore when they appeared in their first and only Super Bowl at the end of the 1994 season. Fittingly, those uniforms will make their debut on the night that one of that team's best players, former safety Rodney Harrison, will be inducted into the Chargers Hall of Fame.

Over the decades, the team's most popular uniform has been their powder blue jerseys, which this season will include matching pants for the first time.