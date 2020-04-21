LOOK: Chargers reveal flashy new uniforms for the 2020 season

The Los Angeles Charges have unveiled their new uniforms for the 2020 season and, based on the quick reactions on social media, the team has apparently hit a home run with regard to their new look.

The Chargers released the new uniforms on Tuesday morning while joining the Buccaneers, Colts, Rams, Browns, Falcons and Patriots as teams that have added adjustments to their uniforms during the 2020 offseason.

the best got better. pic.twitter.com/UTXPM8yYvI — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 21, 2020

Included in the Chargers' new uniform lineup is the powder blue jerseys, one of the most popular jerseys in professional sports. The Chargers first wore their powder blue jerseys in the 1960s, when head coach Sid Gillman and receiver Lance Allworth led the Chargers to the 1963 AFL title. The team's royal blue uniform (the fifth jersey from the right in the photo above) is similar to the jerseys of the high-scoring, "Air Coryell" Chargers teams of the late '70s/early '80s, teams that employed quarterback Dan Fouts, Kellen Winslow, John Jefferson, Charlie Joyner, Chuck Muncie, Wes Chandler and James Brooks.

The Chargers' navy blue jerseys pay homage to the 1994 Chargers (led by Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau), the franchise's only AFC championship team. It's also a similar look to the uniforms the LaDainian Tomlinson, Philip Rivers-led Chargers wore during their run to the 2007 AFC Championship Game.

Along with new uniforms, the Chargers will also usher in a new era in 2020, as the team will have someone other than Rivers under center for the first time since 2005. Los Angeles, after letting Rivers sign with the Colts as a free agent, could draft a quarterback with the sixth pick in the draft.