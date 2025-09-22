The first half of Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Giants included a heated sideline exchange between Chiefs coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce.

The exchange included Reid bumping Kelce, whose season hasn't gotten off to the best of starts. The same can be said of the entire Chiefs team, as the reigning AFC champs entered Sunday night's game with an 0-2 record.

During the season's first two games, Kelce caught just six passes for 108 yards and a score. In Week 1, he ran into a teammate Xavier Worthy, who injured his shoulder on the play and hasn't played since. In Week 2, he failed to hang onto a Patrick Mahomes pass that was ultimately intercepted and helped set up the Eagles' game-winning touchdown.

While it obviously wasn't good, Kelce and Reid have had a similar moment on the sideline. Kelce actually bumped into Reid during a heated sideline moment during the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the 49ers at the end of the 2023 season.

Going into the halftime, Reid told NBC's sideline reporter said he didn't mind Kelce bumping him because he thought the Chiefs needed to play with more fire.

"I just love playing for the guy, man," Kelce said after the Super Bowl bump. "Unfortunately, my passion comes out where it looks like it's negativity, but I'm grateful he knows I want to win this thing with him more than anything."