Fans that think the Kansas City Chiefs get preferential treatment from NFL officials got reinforcement at the end of Monday night's game, with officials missing a blatant false start from Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor during Kansas City's game-winning drive.

Taylor moved before the snap, but he wasn't flagged for his actions. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a short completion to tight end Travis Kelce that helped set up running back Kareem Hunt's game-winning touchdown run on the very next play.

Here's a look at the penalty that wasn't.

The NFL will likely acknowledge that a penalty should have been called on Taylor sometime this week, but that acknowledgement won't alter the outcome of Monday night's game. The Chiefs won to improve to 8-0, while the Buccaneers fell to 4-5 and two games back of the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South division standings.

Buccaneers fans have a right to be upset, but as Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson always said, you have to play well enough where injures and bad calls won't matter as far as the outcome is concerned. The Buccaneers nearly did that Monday night, but they weren't able to overcome one egregious no-call that occurred at the absolute worst moment.