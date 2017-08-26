LOOK: Chiefs' Marcus Peters rides stationary bike during national anthem
Peters raised his fist during the anthem last year
Before Friday's preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs , all of the attention was focused on the Seahawks' sideline during the national anthem, as Michael Bennett continued his protest against racial injustice by remaining seated. Once again, Bennett was joined by his teammate, Justin Britt , who stood for anthem but placed a hand on Bennett's shoulder.
On the other sideline, something different happened: Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters rode a stationary bike during the national anthem.
Last year, Peters participated in the protest, which was started by then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick , by raising his first during the national anthem. So, this isn't the first time Peters has exercised his right to protest before a game.
This photo from Aug. 11 also shows Peters doing the same thing:
He's hardly the only NFL player to continue his protest this year. In addition to Bennett, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has also remained seated during the national anthem. Then on Monday, the Cleveland Browns held the largest protest yet, as more than 10 members of the team kneeled during the anthem.
Meanwhile, Kaepernick remains unsigned, even as the Jacksonville Jaguars try to pick a starting quarterback between Blake Bortles and Chad Henne , the Baltimore Ravens wait for Joe Flacco to get healthy, and the Indianapolis Colts hope for Andrew Luck to heal quickly.
