Quarterbacks and rookies already reported to Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Wednesday, which allowed three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to test out his connection with rookie running back Louis Rees-Zammit, a European rugby star who ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL's International Player Pathway pro day.
Rees-Zammit, who starred at winger for the British and Irish Lions before transitioning to American football, and he caught a swing pass out of the backfield early in camp on Wednesday.
St. Joe debut for Rees-Lightning ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/uApTRj8PVL— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 17, 2024
The European import could also end up helping Kansas City in the return game on special teams following the NFL implementing a new kickoff format geared to create more returns.