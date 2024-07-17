Quarterbacks and rookies already reported to Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Wednesday, which allowed three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to test out his connection with rookie running back Louis Rees-Zammit, a European rugby star who ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL's International Player Pathway pro day.

Rees-Zammit, who starred at winger for the British and Irish Lions before transitioning to American football, and he caught a swing pass out of the backfield early in camp on Wednesday.

The European import could also end up helping Kansas City in the return game on special teams following the NFL implementing a new kickoff format geared to create more returns.