Three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has terrorized the San Francisco 49ers with two of his Vince Lombardi trophies coming at the expense of their franchise. Overall, Mahomes is now 5-0 and averages 302.0 passing yards per game against the 49ers after Sunday's 28-18 victory.

Naturally, there is plenty of built-up animosity toward the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and some that was displayed Sunday afternoon in Week 7. At the end of a play early in the game, San Francisco defensive tackle Maliek Collins took out some of that frustration on Mahomes by literally throat-punching him. Oddly enough, the head game official was in close vicinity behind Mahomes, but no flag was thrown.

Despite the long-running narrative among those who follow the NFL that Mahomes gets all the calls, this occurrence was a stark example that not even he gets all of them. It's ironic considering this was an instance that absolutely should have gone the Chiefs quarterback's way, but it did not. Mahomes extended a career-worst 11-game streak with a turnover in the regular season at San Francisco, throwing multiple interceptions. Between that missed call and Mahomes' turnover issues, it's clear nothing is always as it seems when it comes to the NFL.