LOOK: Chiefs' Tamba Hali gives Chargers' Joey Bosa post-game pass-rushing tips
The old vet and the young stud didn't let a rivalry stop them from holding a lesson
After a hard-fought game between rivals, it's fairly common to see players from opposing teams chat each other up on the field. There's always a barrage of post-game handshakes, and recently a jersey exchange has become part of the ritual for many players as well.
What I don't know that I'd personally seen before Saturday night was this: longtime Chiefs pass-rushing stud Tamba Hali was out on the field showing rising Chargers star Joey Bosa a few pass-rush moves.
That certainly is pretty awesome.
Bosa is off to an excellent start to his career with 22.5 sacks in his first two seasons, but he still has a ways to go to catch Hali, who has 89.5. Hali is in Season 12 now, and while he's no longer as fearsome as he once was, he certainly still has the knowledge base that led to his once racking up 46.5 sacks over a four-year span.
It's easy to imagine Hali passing that knowledge down to players on his own team, like Dee Ford, for example, but that he was willing to go out of his way to help a rival shows that he has great respect for the science of pass-rushing.
