The Kelce family has a hard time avoiding the spotlight, and that continued Sunday. Hours after Jason Kelce crashed a Bills fan tailgate, his younger brother, Travis, scored a wide-open second-quarter touchdown to put the Chiefs ahead in their divisional round playoff game. Not only that, but he flashed a heart symbol in celebration, with girlfriend Taylor Swift watching from a suite.

Could Kelce have been saluting his older brother, Jason, who also drew cameras for going shirtless in Swift's suite, screaming in celebration of his sibling's score? It's possible. The two are certainly close. But Swift, now a regular at Chiefs games, has notably made a heart symbol with her hands at countless concerts over the years, meaning Kelce was likely sending love to the pop star.

It's not a Hollywood romance, folks. It's an NFL romance.