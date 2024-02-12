PARADISE, Nev. -- The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs did not enjoy much offensive success to start their latest championship bid, mustering just a single first down in a scoreless first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. And star tight end Travis Kelce felt the frustration, hollering at coach Andy Reid in a sideline tirade caught by broadcast cameras.

Kelce grabbed Reid and yelled directly at him before running back Jerick McKinnon pulled his teammate back on the sidelines. The exchange came shortly after fellow Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco lost a fumble deep in 49ers territory. Some fans online indicated Kelce was not on the field for the play, which could've been the reason for his frustration.

That turnover, meanwhile, came not long after Kelce was wide open on a pass play that saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes instead target wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who eluded San Francisco safety Tashaun Gipson for a big gain.

This isn't the first time Kelce has let his emotions run high during the Chiefs' offensive struggles. Earlier this year, during K.C.'s Christmas Day matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, he went viral for hurling his helmet at the ground on the sidelines.

After one half, the Chiefs star has just one catch for 1 yard as they trail 10-3 to the 49ers.