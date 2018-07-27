LOOK: Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins cut off his signature dreadlocks to prove he's all about business

Not only does Sammy Watkins have a new team this year, he also has a new look.

The former Bills and Rams wide receiver is now with the Chiefs, although you may not recognize him. That's because Watkins has done away with his signature dreadlocks, which have been a staple of his look for over a decade.

Yep, Watkins decided to cut his hair this summer for the first time in more than 10 years, and now he looks like this.

According to the Kansas City Star, Watkins made the decision to cut off the dreadlocks two weeks ago, in the middle of the night. At 3 AM, he got up and just started cutting them off himself. It took a few hours for him to finish the job.

Watkins, a former Clemson standout who was drafted fourth overall by Buffalo in 2014, said his motivation for the change was to prove that he's maturing and is arriving in Kansas City ready to take that next step professionally.

"Kind of just wanted to be different this season and just be about business," Watkins said. "I've had them for 12, 13 years. I'm 25 now. I don't want to be 40 with dreads. I just decided to cut it."

After an impressive first two seasons with the Bills in which he grabbed 60-plus passes and finished around the 1,000 yards receiving mark, the wideout has regressed a bit. He battled injury and played just eight games in 2016 and then was traded to Los Angeles prior to the 2017 season. Watkins played 15 games with the Rams and caught 39 passes for 593 yards and eight touchdowns.

Watkins is heading into his first camp with the Chiefs after signing a a three-year, $48 million contract with the team in the offseason. He's hoping for a bit of career revitalization in KC, where he'll likely be a favorite target of young quarterback Patrick Mahomes.