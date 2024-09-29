Travis Kelce may be the old head on the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, but he definitely has the respect of his young teammates, especially second-year wideout Rashee Rice.

Prior to Sunday's game against the Chargers, each of the Chiefs' wideouts wore Kelce shirts during pregame warmups that were distributed by Rice. The gesture symbolizes what Kelce means to the group as a leader and mentor.

Along with being a future Hall of Fame player, it's clear -- baed on Rice's actions -- that Kelce is a Hall of Fame teammate, too. While things are pretty good now, Kelce's career wasn't always this smooth. He was temporarily dismissed from the team at the University of Cincinnati and was not targeted once during his rookie season in Kansas City.

But Kelce persevered, and the result is three Super Bowl rings and a career that is bound for Canton, Ohio. His story is one that is likely inspiring his younger teammates.