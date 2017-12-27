LOOK: Ciara moonwalks across Cowboys logo, gets ripped by Dallas fans on Twitter
Cowboys fans are not happy with Ciara
After the Seahawks eliminated the Cowboys from playoff contention with a 21-12 win Sunday, Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, decided to celebrate Seattle's victory with a special dance.
Following the game, the Grammy-winner went straight down to the field and proceeded to moonwalk through one of the end zones at AT&T Stadium.
Since I can't dance, I actually thought her moonwalk was pretty impressive. However, it appears that most Cowboys fans don't feel the same way because they decided to rip the singer on Twitter for dancing across the team's logo.
On the other hand, there were actually a few people -- besides me -- who were somewhat impressed with Ciara's video.
One fan also decided to remind Ciara about what happened to the last person who danced on a Cowboys logo.
Fortunately, no one barreled over Ciara during her moonwalk.
As for the Cowboys, they moonwalked right out of the playoff picture because of this ugly loss. Just to give you an idea of how bad things got for the Cowboys, they lost to a Seahawks team that had more penalty yards (142) than offensive yards (136), making the Cowboys the first team since 1966 to lose to a team in that situation.
