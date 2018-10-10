LOOK: Colin Kaepernick is looking to trademark an image of his face and hair

Over the past few years, Colin Kaepernick has become a brand -- a strong one, as evidenced by the results of his latest "Just Do It" campaign with Nike. Brands often need trademarks, and Kaepernick is ready to trademark his own face (and hair) as part of his brand.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, Kaepernick's company Inked Flash has filed for the trademark to a black and white image of his face and hair. You can find that image below.

JUST IN: @Kaepernick7 applies for a trademark to an image of himself, intends to use to merchandize and to connect it with self-empowerment & education https://t.co/QMfJshzz89 pic.twitter.com/lwzWZdMZwI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 10, 2018

According to Rovell, Kaepernick would be able to use the image on a wide variety of products and for a wide variety of events -- including empowerment and instructional workshops associated with social causes.

The filing, which showed up on the website for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday but was filed last Friday, says the intent is to use the image on everything from shampoo and hairspray to jewelry and lampshades. The filing also says the image could be used in association with "providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the field of self empowerment and awareness to properly interact with law enforcement" as well as in association with "production of television shows and films."

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Kaepernick is in the market to utilize his image and capitalize on his rising social significance. While he's been out of football for the past few years, he's emerged as a champion (and a polarizing, controversial one at that) for causes such as racial injustice and police brutality in America.

The former NFL quarterback has been actively monetizing himself even before the trademark file. Last month, Kaepernick's website started selling a number of "#ImwithKap" items (including football jerseys), with the proceeds going to Kaepernick's self-empowerment youth charity, Know Your Rights Camp.

He also recently signed a brand new, "top of the line" endorsement deal with Nike prior to last month's "Just Do It" campaign. That deal will bring future Kaepernick campaigns and items, including a line of merchandise.

Even if he never plays another NFL snap, Kaepernick's name, image and voice likely aren't going anywhere for a while. Last week's trademark file is just the latest step to ensure that.