LOOK: Colts breaking out Color Rush for first time ever, Broncos going all orange

If you need a reason to watch the Broncos-Colts game on Thursday, here's one: Indianapolis will be wearing its Color Rush uniforms for the first time ever.

That might not sound like a great reason, but that's all I have. I mean it's a 3-10 team against a 4-9 team.

Although Indy's all-blue uniforms were unveiled in September 2016, the Colts didn't get to wear them last season because they weren't scheduled to play in a Color Rush game. The Colts did play in one Thursday game last year, but that came on Thanksgiving when team's don't have to wear their Color Rush uniform.

Instead, the Colts will wear their all-blue uniforms for the first time on Thursday, when they host the Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's a sneak peek at what the Colts will be wearing.

This game will mark the first time in franchise history that the Colts have gone all blue and some players, like wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, are pretty excited about it.

"I can't wait," Hilton said, via the Colts official website. "It's our first time in all blue, so I really can't wait to see it."

The Colts are so excited about donning all-blue for the first time that they're asking everyone in the organization to go with the all-blue look. The cheerleaders even got some new blue uniforms for Thursday's game.

As for the Broncos, they'll be rocking an all-orange look for the game.

This will mark the second time the Broncos have worn their Color Rush uniforms. The team also wore them last season in a game against the Chargers.

#Broncos color rush uniforms are SICK! And can we please go back and make these our permanent helmets? Obsessed. pic.twitter.com/fINV1KngYW — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) December 11, 2017

One thing that most fans like about the Broncos' Color Rush look is that they wear a throwback decal on their helmet. Under NFL rules, teams are allowed to wear only one helmet per season -- so they can't change their helmet color -- but they can change their decal, which is what Denver will be doing for the game.

The final Thursday night game of the season kicks off at 8:25 p.m. ET and will be televised by NBC and the NFL Network. If you're a cord-cutter who hates televisions, you'll also be able to stream the game on Amazon.com if you're a Prime subscriber.

Although this is the final Thursday game of the season, it's not the last time we'll be seeing Color Rush uniforms. The Lions are scheduled to wear their Color Rush jerseys for the first time on Saturday. After that game, the Browns will be the only team in the NFL that has yet to wear a Color Rush uniform.