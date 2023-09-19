Sunday was a day to remember for Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson. In the Colts' 31-20 Week 2 win over the Houston Texans caught his first career touchdown pass, and he chose to commemorate the occasion.

Since he kept the ball from the milestone, Granson conducted a photoshoot in which he was swaddling the football as if it were a newborn baby. The third-year tight end even had an outdoor setting type of backdrop for the iconic photoshoot.

Granson was originally a 2021 fourth-round pick of the Colts and hadn't sniffed the end zone in the first 31 games of his NFL career. However, he caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew in the second quarter of Sunday's contest.

Granson currently has seven receptions for 55 yards on the season.

Celebrating your first-career touchdown has to be a very exciting experience, but Granson decided to be a little bit extra when it comes to conducting a photoshoot.

It's certainly a moment that Granson is never going to forget. Following the photoshoot, now he can treasure that moment for the rest of his life and even has the photos to back it up.