Nyheim Hines of the Indianapolis Colts had a very productive day at the office on Sunday as he scored a pair of touchdowns in his team's 41-21 win over the Detroit Lions. But it wasn't his statistics that had people talking. Following both of Hines' touchdowns against the Lions, the veteran running back celebrated in style.

He landed a front flip in the air both times after scoring.

Hines' feat was so impressive that many people thought that the running back may have had a gymnastics background of some sort. Following the game, the former fourth-round pick took to Twitter to reveal that he never took any gymnastics classes in his life.

United States gymnast Simone Biles, who has won four Olympic gold medals during her career, came away very impressed with Hines' celebrations.

Hines ended up finishing the game with three receptions for 54 yards and those two touchdowns in the Colts victory. It was the second multi-touchdown game for Hines this season and came at a key time. The Colts' victory moved them to 5-2, which is tied for first in the AFC South.

Considering that Hines got the attention of a four-time Olympic gold medalist, his celebrations certainly are they best we've seen all season.