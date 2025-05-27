The NFL lost a legend last week, when longtime Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay died at 65 years old. Irsay became the youngest general manager in NFL history at the age of 24 back in 1984, then became the youngest NFL owner at 37 when he assumed ownership of the franchise following his father's death in 1997. Under his leadership, Indianapolis made 16 playoff appearances, won two AFC championships and won Super Bowl XLI.

To honor Irsay, his Colts announced on Tuesday that they will be wearing a specialized black jersey patch for the upcoming 2025 season. The patch features Irsay's initials and signature, with his trademark smiley face on it. Irsay would often pen a smiley face when signing autographs for fans.

Colts.com

Irsay was known as many things: A musician, memorabilia collector and all-around colorful character. He was also deeply dedicated to seeing his Colts win football games.

Within the first six years of his ownership, Irsay hired a Hall of Fame general manager in Bill Polian, hired a Hall of Fame coach in Tony Dungy and drafted a Hall of Fame quarterback in Peyton Manning. It set the foundation for what would turn into nine straight double-digit win seasons, which includes the Super Bowl win in 2007. Irsay helped turn Indianapolis into a football town, and he was known for his fierce loyalty to his players. Irsay even presented Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James and Dwight Freeney when they were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.