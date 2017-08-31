LOOK: Colts, Vikings and Titans get burnt by Merriam-Webster Dictionary on Twitter

It's not often that we get to see a Twitter feud involving three NFL teams, but that's exactly what happened this week between the Vikings, Colts and Titans.

Of course, that's not even the best part of what happened: the winner of the feud somehow ended up being the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

The feud started on Monday when the Colts unveiled a mysterious new slogan for the 2017 season: Colts Forged.

So what does #ColtsForged even mean?

That's a great question that no one seems to have the answer to.

WTF is #ColtsForged? — Gateway Colts Fan (@GatewayColtsFan) August 29, 2017

Anyone know what #ColtsForged is supposed to mean? Is it an "iron sharpens iron" joke? Did they put Pagano in charge of marketing?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Stephen Reed (@Reed_NFL) August 29, 2017

Although no one knows what #ColtsForged is supposed to mean, the Titans had one theory about it's possible meaning.

You see, the Titans believe that the Colts kind of copied off of Tennessee's team motto for 2017, which is "Forge Ahead."

As it turns out though, the Titans weren't even the first team to use "Forge Ahead" as their motto, a fact that the Vikings kindly pointed out on Twitter during this 48-hour long debate.

After seeing that tweet from the Vikings, the Colts decided to point out the fact that using the word forged is something that people have been doing for more than 800 years.

We can circle dates too. pic.twitter.com/H1r14jgsOm — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 29, 2017

Judging by these tweets, you can clearly see that these three teams definitely did not forge a new friendship this week, and one of them may have committed forgery against another, even though all three plan to forge ahead with their 2017 motto.

With so many definitions of "forge" out there, it was only a matter of time before a dictionary finally decided to weigh in, and that's exactly what Merriam-Webster did.

Now, teams. There's no reason you can't ALL 'forge ahead,' much like you copied each other when you lost to the Patriots. https://t.co/s6ljyu0y6V — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 30, 2017

Boom. That burn is so good that it almost makes be believe that Bill Belichick is running the dictionary's Twitter account.

That burn hurts even more because of how bad these three particular teams have been against the Patriots. Including the playoffs, the Colts have gone 0-7 since 2010, the Titans have gone 0-6 since 2003 and the Vikings have gone 0-4 since 2001.

Clearly, the dictionary knows this, and that's because the dictionary knows all.