The Dallas Cowboys have dominated the New York Giants lately, winning quarterback Dak Prescott's last 10 starts against the G-Men and 11 of the last 12 matchups against their NFC East rival overall. However, the explosive way the Silver and Blue scored the first touchdown on "Sunday Night Football" had nothing to do Prescott and the offense.

New York marched as far the Dallas 8 before a false start penalty on left tackle Andrew Thomas and a botched snap by rookie center John-Michael Schmitz pushed them back to the Cowboys 27. That's when disaster struck for the host Giants.

Dallas safety Juanyeh Thomas, a player whose 53-man roster spot selection was aided by starting safety Donovan Wilson's calf injury, jumped through New York's field block unit to block Graham Gano's 46-yard field goal attempt. One of the newest Dallas Cowboys, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene -- acquired in a swap with the Miami Dolphins that sent Kelvin Joseph to South Beach -- scooped up the loose football and raced down the right sideline for a 58-yard return touchdown.

Follow our live blog coverage of the Cowboys-Giants "Sunday Night Football" showdown here.