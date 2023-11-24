Dak Prescott didn't just dominate the Commanders on Thanksgiving, tossing four touchdowns in a 45-10 rout. The Cowboys quarterback was also responsible for a celebration perfectly calibrated to the holiday: a special turkey-leg feast pulled directly from the famous Salvation Army bucket at Dallas' AT&T Stadium.

Prescott first hit KaVontae Turpin for a 34-yard touchdown pass with 5:59 left in the NFC East showdown, putting Dallas up 37-10 before the extra point. Turpin proceeded to leap into the oversized red kettle, a staple of previous celebrations at the Cowboys' stadium, including Ezekiel Elliott's jump in during the 2016 season. But Prescott joined in by rushing to the bucket and retrieving what appeared to be freshly wrapped turkey legs, unwrapping the meat for an immediate snack.

Prescott and his accomplices, including tight end Jake Ferguson, are sure to be fined by the NFL for their theatric Thanksgiving efforts. But everyone at AT&T Stadium seemed to relish in the moment, and Prescott sure seemed to enjoy the turkey.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, by the way, is supportive of the celebration.

"If I thought we could have the result of (Dak) playing like he is, I'll make that a staple on the sideline for every home game," he said after Thursday's big win, which pushed Dallas to 8-3 on the season.