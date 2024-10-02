The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly among NFL teams mulling a potential trade for star wide receiver Davante Adams. In the meantime, quarterback Dak Prescott has already found an explosive new toy.

He's big. Fast. Strong. Angry. And ready to attack whatever moves.

His name is Venom.

Weeks ahead of the Marvel supervillain returning to theaters for "Venom: The Last Dance" (Oct. 25), Prescott has taken center stage in a new promo for the film, appearing alongside the tenacious alien symbiote in a doctored clip from the movie.

Wandering the desert, apparently in search of AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys quarterback gets a nudge from Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock, and his aggressive alien companion, to saddle up on a nearby horse.

"I'm not that kinda cowboy," he deadpans, before Venom merges with the horse to create a newly monstrous beast, pleading his case: "Mount me, Dak!"

Prescott even plays into his trademark quirks, showcasing his hip-twitching pregame warmup routine and hollering his signature pre-snap "Here we goooo!" along the way.

It's a monumental achievement, in some ways: The Cowboys may or may not live up to lofty expectations of a long-awaited playoff run in 2024, but they can at least claim with confidence now that their face of the franchise has dipped his toe into the waters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.