LOOK: Cowboys fans are already predicting a Super Bowl win after one preseason game

For most NFL fans, it's pretty much impossible to tell how good your favorite team is going to be after watching them play in one preseason game.

Apparently, that's not the case with Cowboys fans, because after watching their team win one game, everyone in Dallas seems pretty certain that 2017 will be the year that the Cowboys finally end their 22-year Super Bowl drought.

Sure, the starters didn't even really play for the Cowboys during their 20-18 win over the Cardinals on Thursday, but that doesn't matter, because the backups were apparently so good that there's no way the Cowboys won't win the Super Bowl this season.

At least that's the vibe I'm getting from Cowboys fans on Twitter right now.

I'll be the first to say it Cowboys going to win the Super Bowl this year!!! — RIO (@RIOWORLD336) August 4, 2017

Unfortunately for the guy above, he actually wasn't the first to predict a Cowboys Super Bowl win after the game.

I think he tied with everyone else.

THE DALLAS COWBOYS WILL WIN THE SUPER BOWL. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) August 4, 2017

Cowboys win the Super Bowl this year don't @ me #dak #projection — Calvin Seamons (@RealCalvinS) August 4, 2017

It's almost as if every Cowboys fan on the internet agreed to send out a Super Bowl tweet if Dallas beat the Cardinals on Thursday.

For instance, take the three guys below. They seem pretty confident about the Cowboys' Super Bowl chances.

The Dallas Cowboys will go UNDEFEATED and win the Super Bowl this year! That includes pre season football #CowboysNation — Tim Jurado (@timjurado95) August 4, 2017

The cowboys are going to win the Superbowl...I'm predicting it right now... pic.twitter.com/7OwAUTjm8d — Nicole Fowler (@nickelfowler) August 4, 2017

This next guy, I'm almost willing to buy into his logic.

Cowboys have the most win in the preseason right now. They are going to win the Superbowl — Rho_Ridgeback (@rho3685) August 4, 2017

Now, Cowboys fans are optimistic every year, but apparently, they're extra optimistic this year because the stars seems to be aligning.

First, I mean, you can't ignore the final score of that Hall of Fame game.

Cowboys win 20-18. 20-18. 2018. 2018 Super Bowl. 2018 Super Bowl Champs. Confirmed. — Serg Antongiorgi (@Serg421) August 4, 2017

Second, they have Jerry Jones being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

You know they gonna win a Super Bowl this year, being that this I his induction year to the Hall of Fame⚪️🔵👌✊🏼Go Cowboys💯 pic.twitter.com/R0OSVx5udK — Jeffery d hardy (@jeffrodhardy) August 4, 2017

If that's not an alignment of the stars, I don't know what is.

By the way, if the Cowboys win another preseason game, you're probably going to want to take a page out of this guy's playbook.

Im just mentally preparing for all the "Cowboys to the super bowl" tweets after a preseason win — Josh F (@Frenchy_Boi) August 4, 2017

Finally, let's get one last Cowboys Super Bowl prediction from someone who's not a Cowboys fan.