LOOK: Cowboys fans are already predicting a Super Bowl win after one preseason game
Cowboys fans seem pretty optimistic after watching their team beat the Cardinals
For most NFL fans, it's pretty much impossible to tell how good your favorite team is going to be after watching them play in one preseason game.
Apparently, that's not the case with Cowboys fans, because after watching their team win one game, everyone in Dallas seems pretty certain that 2017 will be the year that the Cowboys finally end their 22-year Super Bowl drought.
Sure, the starters didn't even really play for the Cowboys during their 20-18 win over the Cardinals on Thursday, but that doesn't matter, because the backups were apparently so good that there's no way the Cowboys won't win the Super Bowl this season.
At least that's the vibe I'm getting from Cowboys fans on Twitter right now.
Unfortunately for the guy above, he actually wasn't the first to predict a Cowboys Super Bowl win after the game.
I think he tied with everyone else.
It's almost as if every Cowboys fan on the internet agreed to send out a Super Bowl tweet if Dallas beat the Cardinals on Thursday.
For instance, take the three guys below. They seem pretty confident about the Cowboys' Super Bowl chances.
This next guy, I'm almost willing to buy into his logic.
Now, Cowboys fans are optimistic every year, but apparently, they're extra optimistic this year because the stars seems to be aligning.
First, I mean, you can't ignore the final score of that Hall of Fame game.
Second, they have Jerry Jones being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
If that's not an alignment of the stars, I don't know what is.
By the way, if the Cowboys win another preseason game, you're probably going to want to take a page out of this guy's playbook.
Finally, let's get one last Cowboys Super Bowl prediction from someone who's not a Cowboys fan.
-
