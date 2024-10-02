FRISCO, Texas -- There's no owner in North American professional sports quite like Jerry Jones.

Jones surprised his Dallas Cowboys at practice Wednesday by landing his helicopter on the turf field right next to the grass field the team was using to practice in preparation for their "Sunday Night Football" showdown with the 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

CBS Sports Texas captured Jones' landing, as well as his on-field conversation with quarterback Dak Prescott, before he walked to the sideline to take in the rest of the on-field activities.

New defensive end KJ Henry, whom the Cowboys signed Monday off of the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad after putting Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve, couldn't believe what he was seeing at his first full practice with Dallas. The 2023 fifth-round pick of the Washington Commanders was simply blown away.

"I was immediately asking the guys, 'Is this an every day thing?' This is real Dallas-like. A helicopter right through warm ups," Henry said while laughing in amazement. "That was cool. That's how some of the [college] head coaches used to recruit back in high school. Bring a helicopter to the field. That was a little different."