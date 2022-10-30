Micah Parsons can now add a touchdown to his laundry list of achievements during his scorching start for the Cowboys. The second-year linebacker scored his first career touchdown on a remarkable play during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the visiting Chicago Bears.

Moments after Tony Pollard's 7-yard touchdown run extended the Cowboys' lead to 35-23, Parsons returned a fumble 36 yards to increase Dallas' lead to 19 points. Along with Parsons showing incredible athleticism, another notable part of the play was Bears quarterback Justin Fields' decision to leap over Parsons instead of making sure that linebacker was down.

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year has made an early case to win Defensive Player of the Year. Parsons entered Sunday's game with 8 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Cowboys, who boasted the NFL's second-ranked scoring defense through seven weeks.

Parson's score on Sunday was fitting in that it came 45 years after the Cowboys' "Doomsday" defense dominated the Bears in the divisional round of the playoffs. Led by Charlie Waters' three interceptions, the Cowboys held the Bears to seven points while holding Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton to under 100 all-purpose yards. Dallas would go onto dominate Denver in Super Bowl XII while winning the franchise's second Super Bowl under Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry.