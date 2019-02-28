LOOK: Cowboys, other athletes react to Jason Witten's comeback on Twitter

Everyone from Ezekiel Elliott to Dirk Nowitzki has chimed in on the tight end's sudden return

The NFL welcomed a familiar face back onto the field Thursday with the surprising return of Jason Witten to the Dallas Cowboys.

Football fans and "Monday Night Football" viewers weren't the only ones to react to the news, either.

Witten's old (new) teammates, fellow Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki, and another ex-Cowboys tight end were just a few of the big names to chime in on Witten's comeback via social media Thursday:

Welcome Back Coach

Witten, of course, retired last offseason after 15 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys -- a career in which he recorded 1,152 career receptions, which ranks fourth in NFL history. 

