LOOK: Cowboys player has some hilarious 2018 NFL Draft advice for the Giants

With the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Texas, it appears that Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has decided to be a gracious host this week by offering some draft advice to one of his most hated rivals: The New York Giants.

As things currently stand, the Giants have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, and right now it's not very clear what they're going to do with it. On one hand, some prognosticators believe that the Giants will take a quarterback like Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen. On the other hand, plenty of other people believe that the Giants won't be selecting a quarterback so that they can take someone like Bradley Chubb or Saquon Barkley.

Although Lawrence has no idea who the Giants are going to take, he does have some advice for them that actually might be more of a plea: Don't take a quarterback!

It appears that Lawrence would like to have a few more seasons of going up against Eli Manning.

The reason Lawrence wants the Giants to pass on taking a quarterback is probably because he really likes going up against Manning. In 2017, the Cowboys went 2-0 against the Giants and Lawrence racked up 1.5 sacks in those two games.

Unfortunately for Lawrence, most of the writers here at CBSSports.com feel pretty strongly that the Giants ARE going to take a quarterback. Of our five mock drafts that were produced this week, four of our writers have the Giants grabbing a quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

If you want to find out what the Giants are going to do in the draft, you'll have to tune-in at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. If you won't be near a TV, make sure to click here so you can get live online draft coverage from CBS Sports HQ.