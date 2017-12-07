LOOK: Cowboys tease white pants, navy jerseys combo they'll wear vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are known for being one of the NFL's most consistent (or stubborn) teams when it comes to their uniforms. The Cowboys typically wear their white jerseys with silver pants both at home and on the road, typically only mixing in their navy jerseys for rare, special occasions.

The Cowboys wore those navy jerseys a few weeks ago for their Thanksgiving matchup against the Chargers, but they're bringing them back this weekend for a divisional game against the Giants. This time, there's a twist.

Dallas typically pairs the navy jersey with silver pants but, for the first time in the team's regular season history, they'll be wearing white pants with the jersey this weekend. On Thursday, the team's official Twitter account provided a sneak peek at the combo.

A graphic designer on Twitter also provided a photo mockup of what the uniform ensemble could look like on Sunday.

The Cowboys faithful seem to be very protective when it comes to their uniforms, so it'll be interesting to see how the fanbase responds to the new look as well as the general idea of messing with the uniform combinations that have remained so consistent for so many years.