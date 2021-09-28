It was a fight that began with a haymaker and ended with the Philadelphia Eagles laying woozy on the mat. They'd make the final score one that would have you believe it wasn't as bad as the 41-21 shellacking itself implies, but you'd be wrong to believe anything that implies the Eagles put up a fight against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 at AT&T Stadium. Even after gaining their first momentum of the game in the second half -- cutting the Cowboys lead to a still-robust 13 points -- they saw any hopes of a miraculous comeback go flying out of the window when Dak Prescott found wideout Cedrick Wilson on fourth-and-2 for a touchdown oozing with toe-drag swag.

In all, it was a complete domination of their NFC East rival, and the Cowboys didn't stop pounding on the Eagles when the clock hit all zeroes. They'd take to social media to respond to head coach Nick Sirianni, who attempted to ingratiate himself into the rivalry by wearing a "Beat Dallas" shirt in the days preceding the game.

Needless to say, it didn't age well, and the Cowboys let him know about it.

Here is the shirt in question:

Sirianni will likely never live this one down, at least not in North Texas.

And as for the game itself, the Cowboys needed to send a message to the division with a statement win over the Eagles, and they did just that. Prescott was potent, as were Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the run game, and a stout defensive effort was again led by rookie first-round pick and takeaway-magnet Trevon Diggs. Jalen Hurts played messy football in the face of pressure for much of the game, the Philly run attack never left the tarmac and their run defense was wholly nonexistent. Considering the Eagles deem this "Dallas Week" -- as they do each time they're set to face their hated rivals from Texas -- Sirianni didn't have his team prepared to follow through on the threat issued by his shirt last week.

And now, the shirt isn't the only thing he has to wear. The loss on Monday night came in his size as well.