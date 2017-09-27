LOOK: Crazy-eyed Steven Seagal, hanging in Russia, rips 'disgusting' NFL protests
The former Hollywood star is looking a little rough but says he remains a true patriot
There was, and I promise this is real, a long stretch where action star Steven Seagal was about as cool as you could get. Don't act like "Under Siege" wasn't one of the best movies of the 90's. Seagal has not aged well.
Back in 2016 he eventually decided just to move to Russia, where he was granted citizenship by Vladimir Putin. On Wednesday he popped up out of nowhere to complain about the NFL protests during the national anthem during Week 3.
Again, the aging it is going poorly:
Seagal, appearing on "Good Morning, Britain" with noted lingerer-on Piers Morgan, said that he believes the protests from NFL players are a "joke" and "an outrage."
"I believe in free speech, I believe that everyone is entitled to their own opinion," Seagal said. "But I don't think they should hold the United States of America or the whole world hostage and take a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football game and imposing their political views. I think it's outrageous. I think it's a joke. I respect the American flag and I myself have risked my life countless times for the American flag and I don't understand or agree with this kind of behavior. I think it's an outrage."
There have been a number of people providing input about the NFL protests, which stemmed from President Donald Trump's harsh words about NFL players last Friday at a rally in Alabama. None have felt less relevant than former movie star Steven Seagal sending his all the way from Russia.
But not everything about 2017 is depressing -- after all, when Seagal appears on television looking like he looks, he is going to get roasted. And my goodness did Twitter roast him.
It turns out that "South Park" was ahead of the curve on this one too.
