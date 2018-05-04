Dallas skyline lights up in honor of Cowboys legend Jason Witten
Witten's No. 82 lit up the skyline on Thursday night
On Thursday, longtime Dallas Cowboys legend and probable future Hall of Famer Jason Witten officially called it quits. Witten retired after 15 NFL seasons, and will join ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcasts starting next season.
The Cowboys gave Witten a fitting send-off with a big press conference attended by many current and former Cowboys players and officials, and Jerry Jones presented him with a diamond-encrusted football.
But it wasn't just the team paying tribute to Witten. The Dallas skyline was also lit up with Witten's jersey number, 82.
Given Witten's contributions to the team (he's fourth in NFL history in receptions and holds basically every Cowboys receiving record except for touchdowns) and the Dallas area (he's well known as one of the league's most charitable players and is a former Walter Payton Man of the Year), it's pretty cool that the city decided to honor him as well. Witten deserves all the praise he's getting in the wake of his career's end, and it should be enjoyable to see him embark on the next part of the journey as well.
-
Trump appoints Belichick to new council
The Patriots head coach is set to advise the Trump administration on fitness and nutrition
-
Cowboys have too many questions in 2018
There are the pieces in place for the Cowboys to explode but there are also too many questions...
-
Antonio Brown will mentor Callaway
Brown and Callaway are both from South Florida and Brown is taking his new AFC North rival...
-
Pats treated 2018 draft like any other
The Pats did not draft Tom Brady's successor but they did make a ton of trades and fill a bunch...
-
Top rookie matchups on the 2018 schedule
Here are the seven rookie matchups that we're most looking forward to in 2018
-
Witten gets retirement gift from Jones
This is way better than a gold watch