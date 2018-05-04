Dallas skyline lights up in honor of Cowboys legend Jason Witten

On Thursday, longtime Dallas Cowboys legend and probable future Hall of Famer Jason Witten officially called it quits. Witten retired after 15 NFL seasons, and will join ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcasts starting next season.

The Cowboys gave Witten a fitting send-off with a big press conference attended by many current and former Cowboys players and officials, and Jerry Jones presented him with a diamond-encrusted football.

Jason Witten poses with his family and owner Jerry Jones with a special #DallasCowboys football. pic.twitter.com/KR7qXbvsQP — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) May 3, 2018

But it wasn't just the team paying tribute to Witten. The Dallas skyline was also lit up with Witten's jersey number, 82.

That's #82 lighting up the Dallas skyline. Jason Witten announced his retirement from the NFL today. https://t.co/KBhknQPWMM pic.twitter.com/8qUmKz3ELP — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) May 4, 2018

Given Witten's contributions to the team (he's fourth in NFL history in receptions and holds basically every Cowboys receiving record except for touchdowns) and the Dallas area (he's well known as one of the league's most charitable players and is a former Walter Payton Man of the Year), it's pretty cool that the city decided to honor him as well. Witten deserves all the praise he's getting in the wake of his career's end, and it should be enjoyable to see him embark on the next part of the journey as well.