The Minnesota Vikings officially released star running back Dalvin Cook on Friday, making the four-time Pro Bowler a free agent. Before the move was made official, Cook was already leaving hints about a potential landing spot.

Now that he has become a free agent, Cook will likely have several suitors after putting up 1,468 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. If Cook's Instagram is any indication, there is already a front-runner to sign the star running back.

After the news about his imminent release broke, Cook posted a photo of himself dancing in the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium on his Instagram story.

Instagram: @dalvincook

CBS Sports' own Jordan Dajani listed the Dolphins as the most likely destination for Cook, who is a Miami native. Cook played high school football at Miami Central before putting together an exceptional college career at Florida State.

However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made it clear during Thursday's media availability that he didn't want to get too excited about the rumors and speculation.

"March 3, 1983," he told reporters his birthday -- pointing out that he wasn't born yesterday.

If Cook does go to the Dolphins, they will have a logjam in the backfield. Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Devon Achane, Myles Gaskin and others will already be competing for touches in training camp, but Cook would be a legitimate difference-maker for Miami.

The Vikings drafted Cook with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he really broke out in the 2019 campaign. In 73 games with Minnesota, Cook totaled 7,787 yards from scrimmage and 52 touchdowns as he became a dynamic threat in the running and passing game.